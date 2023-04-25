Extra cold weather lasts one more day before some warming

It's been another wicked, feels like March day.
A few spotty rain and snow showers spit out of dark clouds.
Temperatures once again struggled into the mid to upper 40s.
Freeze Warnings have been posted once again overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures sag into the low 30s.
There won't be much improvement Wednesday.
Some patchy sun at times and highs from the upper 40s to low 50s.
At least Thursday will be closer to normal and our sunniest day of the week.
Look for temperatures around 60 degrees.
Heading into the weekend, we'll pick up spotty evening showers Friday and Saturday.
Additional rain is likely Sunday.
Temperatures by the end of the weekend fall back into the mid 50s.
Even colder weather is expected next week as a "bowling ball" of extra cold air in the middle layers of the atmosphere, increasing our chances for both rain and snow showers.
Temperatures will return to the mid 40s.
That's more like the middle of March.