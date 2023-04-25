 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Extra cold weather lasts one more day before some warming

  • Updated
  • 0

It's been another wicked, feels like March day.

A few spotty rain and snow showers spit out of dark clouds.

Temperatures once again struggled into the mid to upper 40s.

Freeze Warnings have been posted once again overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures sag into the low 30s.

There won't be much improvement Wednesday.

Some patchy sun at times and highs from the upper 40s to low 50s.

At least Thursday will be closer to normal and our sunniest day of the week.

Look for temperatures around 60 degrees.

Heading into the weekend, we'll pick up spotty evening showers Friday and Saturday.

Additional rain is likely Sunday.

Temperatures by the end of the weekend fall back into the mid 50s.

Even colder weather is expected next week as a "bowling ball" of extra cold air in the middle layers of the atmosphere, increasing our chances for both rain and snow showers.

Temperatures will return to the mid 40s.

That's more like the middle of March.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you