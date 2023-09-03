Extra hot & humid weather will dominate our Labor Day

Our Labor Day holiday weekend will end with a scorcher.
After a warm & muggy night with lows in the upper 60s, look for lots of sunshine on Labor Day.
A gusty southwest wind will carry hot & very humid air over mid-Michigan.
Afternoon temperatures could reach the low 90s.
The old record to beat in Flint is 91 degrees set back in 1929.
It would have to reach 94 in Saginaw, also set back in 1929.
Tuesday will be similar to Monday with lots of sunshine, hot & humid conditions and highs back in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Ahead of a cold front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the heat of the day.
We'll continue to monitor for any chance of severe weather, as temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s.
After that, cooler 70s return for the rest of the week.
Some showers are anticipated both Thursday and Friday.