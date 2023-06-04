Extreme Fire Danger

Fire danger is very high to extreme and will be exacerbated today by low humidity and stronger winds. We'll see alot of sunshine with highs in the upper-70s this afternoon to finish off the weekend.
Tonight, cloud cover will increase out ahead of a cold front approaching from the north. This will lead to a sun and cloud mixture on Monday with highs in the lower-80s. We stay dry despite the front and clouds. Hazy skies are also possible as smoke drifts through.
The middle of the week features Partly to Mostly Sunny skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. Rain chances may increase this weekend, which would be welcomed no question. We'll keep an eye on this for more specifics this upcoming week.