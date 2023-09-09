Fairly Pleasant Weekend

We are starting the morning off with some fog. A few extra minutes would be a good idea if you are heading out early this morning. We'll end up with more sun west and more clouds east throughout the day with highs ranging from the mid-70s west with more sun to mid-60s east where there are more clouds. Winds look to be very light out of the northeast.
Tonight, more patchy fog has a good chance of forming under an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Lows should fall into the upper-40s to mid-50s.
Sunday is looking fairly nice with a mix of clouds and sun and high temperatures of 70 to 75 for most. Winds will be light out of the northeast.
On Monday, clouds thicken fast. The morning commute should be on the drier side, but rain chances go up quite a bit into the afternoon. Once the rain begins, it will be likely Monday night, Tuesday, and still linger on a scattered basis into Wednesday. With the clouds and rain, highs will stay well below normal in the 60s. Some spots may stay in the upper-50s on Wednesday with clouds and northerly winds. We should dry out Thursday and Friday and recover well into the 60s to 70s for highs once again.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland