FEMA speeds up damage assessment for Gaylord tornado

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The next step in getting federal assistance for residents and businesses affected by Friday's EF-3 tornado in Gaylord will happen faster.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says FEMA has agreed to speed up its assessment of damage and amounts that Otsego County agencies have spent in responding to the destruction.

A FEMA damage assessment team will survey the storm's path with state and local emergency management officials on Wednesday. They will be looking at the number of damaged buildings, number of displaced residents and ongoing threats to the public.

The results could lead Whitmer to seek a federal disaster declaration, which might bring additional funding and benefits for tornado victims.

"This assessment is a critical step in seeking federal aid for Otsego County by confirming the reported damage caused by Friday’s tornado," she said. "We are expediting the damage assessment process to ensure we receive all possible assistance for the people of Gaylord, as quickly as possible."

The National Weather Service classified the tornado as an EF-3 with peak winds of 150 mph. It touched down on the west side of Gaylord around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

The twister cut a 16.5-mile path through the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park, Gaylord's business district along M-32 and southwest of the city. Two people in the trailer park died and 44 people were treated at hospitals for injuries sustained in the storm.

Congressman Jack Bergman, whose district includes Gaylord, said the storm will leave a lasting impact on all of Otsego County.

“I appreciate FEMA’s willingness to expedite the damage assessment process and work together with state and local leaders to complete this process," he said. "Taking these steps will allow us at the federal level to move forward to ensure all possible options for funding and relief are provided to Gaylord residents and businesses.”

Whitmer also announced additional food and emergency assistance may be available to low-income residents, who are dealing with damage from the tornado.

Residents who already receive government food assistance benefits may be eligible to replace food that was purchased with SNAP funds and lost due to the tornado. That can include spoiled food during a power outage.

SNAP recipients have until May 30 to contact their Michigan Department of Health and Human Services caseworker to apply for food replacement.

The State Emergency Relief Program is available for low-income residents who suffered significant damage to their homes. The program provides immediate help with severe hardship or emergencies that threaten health and safety.

Emergency relief money can be spent on home repairs on unsafe conditions and restoring essential services.

