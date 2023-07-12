 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For the following counties in southeast Michigan, Bay,
Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland,
Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and
Wayne.

* WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A pattern of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will move into
southeast Michigan late this afternoon and tonight. The
organized storms and parent low pressure system are capable
of heavy rainfall and flooding across the watch area. Event
total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible mainly from 8 PM
to 2 AM tonight. The heaviest rain is expected to exit
eastward by sunrise Thursday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take
action should flooding develop.

&&

Flood Watch issued for Mid-Michigan ahead of heavy rainfall

The counties shaded in green are under a Flood Watch for the evening of July 12, 2023.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for much of Mid-Michigan hours before a drenching rainfall on Wednesday evening.

The Flood Watch will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday into the early morning hours of Thursday. It covers Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team says all of Mid-Michigan will see at least one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain over about nine hours. Some areas may receive 1 to 2 inches of precipitation.

An occasional rumble of thunder is possible, but no severe weather is expected. However, some flooding and ponding is possible where the heaviest rain falls.

Clouds will thicken through Wednesday afternoon as the rain moves in. Heavy rain is expected to begin falling around 6 p.m. in some parts of Mid-Michigan with some locally heavy downpours possible through the evening hours.

Rainfall should taper off during the early morning hours of Thursday.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible every day for the next week, but no day will be a total washout. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to mid-80s over the next seven days.

