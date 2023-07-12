Flood Watch issued for Mid-Michigan ahead of heavy rainfall

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for much of Mid-Michigan hours before a drenching rainfall on Wednesday evening.
The Flood Watch will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday into the early morning hours of Thursday. It covers Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties.
The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team says all of Mid-Michigan will see at least one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain over about nine hours. Some areas may receive 1 to 2 inches of precipitation.
An occasional rumble of thunder is possible, but no severe weather is expected. However, some flooding and ponding is possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Clouds will thicken through Wednesday afternoon as the rain moves in. Heavy rain is expected to begin falling around 6 p.m. in some parts of Mid-Michigan with some locally heavy downpours possible through the evening hours.
Rainfall should taper off during the early morning hours of Thursday.
Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible every day for the next week, but no day will be a total washout. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to mid-80s over the next seven days.