A bit milder today

High pressure to the south will help to keep us on the drier side with more sun this morning, but as a low pressure system moves into the region we'll see the chance for a stray shower this afternoon and evening. The chance for rain then lingers into tomorrow.
Afternoon temps today will reach the mid 50s to low 60s! We'll see some sun, some clouds, and the possibility of a spotty shower. Winds will be lighter, out of the NW at around 5mph.
Tonight winds stay light, shifting to the ESE. We'll have the chance for rain with lows in the low to mid 40s.
Tomorrow's highs make it to the mid 50s to low 60s again, with slightly cooler temperatures closer to Lake Huron and north of the bay. Winds are out of the SE tomorrow at 10-15mph. We'll see another chance at a few showers with many staying dry.