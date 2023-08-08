A chance for rain today

High pressure is helping to keep us dry with some sunshine this morning before a chance for rain this afternoon. Skies are then clear tonight before more clouds and another chance of rain to end our Wednesday.
Today's temps will be back closer to normal, near 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph, for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible for the afternoon and evening but nothing severe is expected.
We're dry by the late night with clear skies overnight. Tonight's temperatures will fall to the mid 50s to around 60 with a W wind around 5mph.
Tomorrow winds will be out of the WSW at 5-10mph. We'll reach the low 80s with increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon.