A Cold Night, but Warming is the Trend

The drying-out process began across Mid-Michigan Thursday. Partly sunny skies helped out a bit as did a fresh westerly wind. Overnight, with clear skies and diminishing winds, temperatures will tumble to below average levels. Lows early Friday morning will be in the 20s for the most part.
Friday will be a bit brighter, and winds will be a little lighter. While temperatures will recover pretty well, we will see readings stay in the 40s. Our "normal" high is now 52. More clouds will build in for Saturday, and we may even have a few showers under a few of the thicker ones. Even so, we should see highs sneak back into the 50s.
Easter Sunday is shaping up beautifully. Bright sunshine will combine with a light southeast to southerly breeze for the day. Highs will surround the 60-degree mark. All signs are pointing to a nice stretch of dry weather for next week too. And while the dry weather holds, temperatures will be on the rise. We'll tell you how far they'll climb on ABC12 News. - JR