A divide in temperatures today

A warm front lifting into the state will give us a pretty good divide in temperatures today. We'll see mid 50s to low 60s north of the bay, 60s to near 70 around the bay region, and low to mid 70s near the I-69 corridor. This front will also bring mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms - nothing severe is expected. Winds today will shift from the SE to S at 10-15mph, gusting into the low 20s.
Tonight into early tomorrow morning temps fall to the upper 40s and low 50s. A cold front moving through then drops temps to the mid and upper 40s toward 9/10am Friday morning before we get back into the mid 50s Friday afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms are possible tonight, tomorrow, and Saturday.
Saturday's highs will be in the low 50s before we only reach the 40s Sunday.