A few clouds today

High pressure to the north will help to keep us dry with plenty of sun, but as the next low pressure system moves in we'll see increasing cloud cover into tomorrow with snow arriving into Friday.
We'll see high, thin clouds today that will just filter the sun a bit. Afternoon temps will make it to near 40 inland. A NNE wind at 5-15mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron and in the thumb in the mid 30s.
Tonight winds will stay out of the NE at 5-10mph. Clouds will move in as temperatures drop only to the mid and upper 20s.
We'll return to the mid 30s to near 40 for tomorrow afternoon with a NE wind at 5-10mph. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, especially into the evening.
Snow looks to begin overnight Thursday into Friday, then continue for much of the day. Totals will be around 3-6" as it looks right now, with the higher amounts closer to the I-69 corridor. We'll continue to keep you updated!