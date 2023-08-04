A few clouds today

High pressure moving in on the backside of a cold front exiting the state will give us plenty of sunshine today with low humidity. It'll help to keep temps close to normal if not a bit cool in the thumb, too.
Highs for most today hit the low 80s. A N wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to the lake in the mid 70s. There's a chance of a few sprinkles near the bay but most stay dry with just a few clouds.
Tonight skies are partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Patchy fog is possible.
Tomorrow will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80. It'll be a dry day before rain moves in Sunday.