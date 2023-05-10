High pressure just to the southeast will give us plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds today. It'll keep us mainly clear tonight and tomorrow as well before the next low pressure system moves into the region.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid 70s for most locations; we'll be a little cooler closer to Lake Huron. Winds will be between 5 and 10mph shifting from the S to W. North of the bay you'll have the best chance at seeing some passing clouds.
Tonight skies will be mainly clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be around 5mph out of the SW.
Tomorrow winds stay out of the SW at 5-10mph. Mostly sunny conditions are expected with highs in the mid 70s to 80 degrees.
We'll see more clouds and rain chances on Friday.