A few clouds with windy conditions today

As two high pressure systems move in we'll see more sunshine for the end of the week!
Today will be a little chilly with highs only in the mid and upper 40s. A W wind at 15-20mph, gusting into the 30s, will keep it feeling more like 40. We'll see some clouds but plenty of sun before turning mainly clear overnight.
Tonight's lows will be in the mid 20s to low 30s as skies clear. Winds turn lighter, dropping to 10-15mph out of the WNW.
Tomorrow will be another day filled with sun and highs in the upper 40s, but it'll feel better with a NW wind only at 5-10mph.
We could see a few sprinkles/flurries early Saturday morning but they won't last long; we'll see some sun with highs in the low 50s for the afternoon.