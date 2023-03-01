A Few Flakes Tonight...More Than a Few Friday...

After a little bit of light precipitation early Wednesday morning, we managed to get back into some sunshine for the afternoon. High temperatures for the day moved easily into the 40s in many areas. The trend for tonight will be for clouds to return. Some flurries will also be possible across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area late.
Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day, and we may even begin the day with some flurries. Winds will be generally light and in off of Lake Huron, which will cool us down a bit. Temperatures will begin the day surrounding the 30-degree mark, while highs for the afternoon will surround 40.
The next big winter storm we have our eye on, will make a move toward us on Friday. I think we will be able to make it through the morning drive okay, but conditions may deteriorate as the day wears on. The storm will be capable of producing significant snowfall, but it is still too early to tell just how much, and where. Even so, we have designated Friday as an "Alert Day" as we continue to keep close tabs on the storm's development and potential path on ABC12 News. - JR