A Few Flurries are Possible Tonight

A few breaks in the clouds developed across Mid-Michigan Monday as a frisky west-southwesterly wind prevailed. Temperatures didn't do very much - readings pretty much held in the lower 30s during the afternoon. Overnight, a few more breaks in the clouds will be possible, but a few flurries will be possible too. Lows will be in the upper 20s.
A few more breaks in the clouds will be possible for Tuesday. Westerly winds will gradually diminish into, and through, the afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the middle 30s. Clouds will be quickly increasing by the end of the day as a winter storm approaches lower Michigan from the southwest.
Snow will fly across the ABC12 viewing area Wednesday. A winter storm will deal us only a glancing blow, but it will be enough to impact travel conditions during the day. With some accumulation of snow likely, and with a very brisk east to northeasterly wind blowing the snow around a little bit, we have designated Wednesday as a Stormtracker 12 "Alert Day." We'll have the potential accumulations on ABC12 News. - JR