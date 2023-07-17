 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

A Few Pop-Up Showers Possible Tuesday

JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

After a bit of an unsettled weekend weather-wise, our Monday was pretty quiet and comfortable. Highs for the day stayed mainly in the 70s. Overnight, partly cloudy, to fair skies are expected. Lows early Tuesday morning will settle into the 50s, which is just a skosh below the average, which is now right at the 60-degree mark.

Tuesday will be another comfortable day across Mid-Michigan. Highs will range from the 70s, to around 80 in some spots. The day will begin with mostly sunny skies. For the afternoon, we will see a build up of some clouds, and a few widely scattered showers may even pop up. Anything that does develop, will quickly fade as the sun sets.

Wednesday is looking pretty good too. The day will begin sunny, with clouds likely building in during the afternoon. Highs will surround the 80-degree mark. Even more cloud cover will be rolling in for the late-week period. Some showers and thundershowers will develop Thursday, and linger on into Friday.  We'll look at our weekend rain chances on ABC12 News.   - JR

