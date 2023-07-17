A Few Pop-Up Showers Possible Tuesday

After a bit of an unsettled weekend weather-wise, our Monday was pretty quiet and comfortable. Highs for the day stayed mainly in the 70s. Overnight, partly cloudy, to fair skies are expected. Lows early Tuesday morning will settle into the 50s, which is just a skosh below the average, which is now right at the 60-degree mark.
Tuesday will be another comfortable day across Mid-Michigan. Highs will range from the 70s, to around 80 in some spots. The day will begin with mostly sunny skies. For the afternoon, we will see a build up of some clouds, and a few widely scattered showers may even pop up. Anything that does develop, will quickly fade as the sun sets.
Wednesday is looking pretty good too. The day will begin sunny, with clouds likely building in during the afternoon. Highs will surround the 80-degree mark. Even more cloud cover will be rolling in for the late-week period. Some showers and thundershowers will develop Thursday, and linger on into Friday. We'll look at our weekend rain chances on ABC12 News. - JR