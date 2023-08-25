 Skip to main content
A few showers/drizzle possible today into the weekend

You may see a little drizzle today but most will be dry. We'll see a little sunshine through the clouds, particularly during the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable into the mid and upper 70s with a N wind at 5-10mph.
 
Tonight a stray shower is possible with some clouds. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s with a light NW breeze.
 
A cold front dropping through the state tomorrow brings some clouds and another chance at a few showers, especially in the morning, before skies look to clear in the evening. Highs Saturday will only be in the mid 60s to low 70s.
 
High pressure then moves in, clearing our skies for Saturday night and Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the low 70s.

