A Few Showers will Linger Saturday

A cold front made its way across lower Michigan Friday. Scattered showers developed, but rainfall amounts were pretty unimpressive for the most part. Highs for the day ranged from the upper 60s, to lower 70s, which is right where we should be this time of the year. A Few scattered showers will be possible overnight as lows settle into the middle 40s.
Clouds and some showers will linger across parts of Mid-Michigan early Saturday. The trend for the day will be for the clouds to break up as northwesterly winds prevail for the day. High temperatures will generally be in the middle 60s. With fair skies holding Saturday night, lows will be in the 40s early Sunday morning.
Sunday will be the "Pick-Day" of the weekend. West to northwesterly winds will be pretty light, and we should get back into bright sunshine. Highs for the day will pop back into the 70s. Our week leading up to Memorial Day weekend looks pretty dry and warm. Our "normal" high is now 70-degrees. On ABC12 News we'll be tracking warmer air for next week. - JR