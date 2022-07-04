A few storms possible late Monday into Tuesday

After a warm Independence Day, a much needed rain chance is heading our way overnight Monday into Tuesday. Showers and storms will move through between 9pm and 9am. There is a small chance some of these could be strong to severe, but the better chances of that will be to our southwest. Expect lows to be about 70 overnight with an increase in humidity.
Some of those showers many linger until about 9am Tuesday before we clear out into the afternoon. It'll be very muggy with highs in the upper 80s.
We'll cool a bit to about 80 degrees Wednesday with a small chance for a pop-up storm in the afternoon.