A Few Storms Possible Tonight

Our final Friday of March was a soggy one across Mid-Michigan. Some areas have already seen more than an inch of rain, and more is in the offing. Overnight, more pockets of rain will move across lower Michigan, with some thunder and lightning possible too. Temperatures this evening will continue to rise as southerly winds increase.
As a cold front moves off to our east, temperatures Saturday will be steady, to falling. Our warmest readings will come during the wee hours. By 7am, temperatures will be in the middle 40s for the most part. From there, strong northerly wind will drive temperatures downward. That means lingering drops of rain will eventually mix with a few flakes of snow before the day is out.
Sunday will be the "Pick-Day" of the first weekend of April. The day will feature lighter winds, near-"normal" temperatures near 50, and bright sunshine early in the day. Clouds will increase during the afternoon, but we will stay dry. On ABC12 News we'll take through the first full week of April. - JR