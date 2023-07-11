A few strong storms are possible today

A low pressure system and cold front moving across the state today will bring more clouds and scattered rain. After a break tonight, another low pressure system moves in tomorrow, bringing more showers and possible storms.
A few storms this afternoon and evening may be strong, it's a small chance but it's there. We'll keep you updated here but this would be a good day to have our app or some way to get alerts, especially if you'll be outdoors. Storms look more likely midday into the early evening, particularly near the bay, thumb, and I-69 corridor. Our main threats will be hail and gusty winds.
We dry out this evening, some even getting in on more sunshine before it sets. After hitting highs today in the mid 70s to low 80s, we'll drop to the 50s overnight with mostly cloudy skies.
Winds today shift from the SW to NW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph through the afternoon. Tonight winds shift to the N and NE at 5-10mph, before turning to the SE tomorrow around 10mph.
Tomorrow's highs will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s! We'll be dry throughout the first part of the day before more widespread rain and possible storms move in mid afternoon.