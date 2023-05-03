A Little Brighter for the Next Few Days

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw and Lenawee Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&