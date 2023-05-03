A Little Brighter for the Next Few Days

Showers lingered into Wednesday afternoon in the eastern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. The western parts of the area managed to get into a little bit of sunshine. All of us saw temperatures move a little bit higher during the day, but low-to-mid 50s is still a good bit lower than our average, which is now in the middle 60s.
Thursday will be a brighter day across Mid-Michigan as a whole. Having said that, there is still a chance of seeing a few sprinkles popping up here and there. Winds will be lighter, blowing in from the north and northeast. Highs for the day will range from the 50s near Lake Huron, to the lower 60s away from the water's edge.
Friday will see highs move back to "normal" levels. We'll have some sunshine to end the workweek, but a few more sprinkles can't be ruled out. The weekend will be even warmer, as highs surround the 70-degree mark. Saturday will be partly sunny, while Sunday begins with some sunshine. We'll let you know how the weekend will end on ABC12 News. - JR