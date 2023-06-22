A little cooler today

High pressure to the north will help to keep us dry today but as a low pressure system moves into the Ohio Valley, expect increasing clouds today into tomorrow.
Highs today will be in the low 80s for most areas. An E wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the 70s. We'll start off with hazy sunshine before seeing more clouds move in for the afternoon and evening. You might catch a few sprinkles but most will stay dry.
Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with lows near 60. Winds will be out of the E to NE at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s for most areas, slightly warmer further north where you might catch a bit more sunshine through the clouds. The further east you are the better chance at seeing more clouds for Friday and a few showers. Winds tomorrow will be out of the NE at 5-10mph.
Saturday looks to be drier before more showers develop later Sunday. It'll be hot this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s both days!