A little cooler today

A bit cooler today with highs in the 70s. A low pressure system moving in later today will bring more widespread rain to the I-69 corridor this evening. Scattered rain is possible overnight and tomorrow as this system lifts across the Lower Peninsula toward Lake Huron.
Today we'll see some sun with our clouds with spotty showers possible. The best chance for rain is this evening near the I-69 corridor. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s with an E to SE wind around 10mph.
Scattered showers and storms are possible tonight and tomorrow. Tonight's lows will be in the low to mid 60s before we warm back to the upper 70s Thursday.
Friday will start dry with more sunshine before more rain chances return later in the day.