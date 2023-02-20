A Major Winter Storm is on the Horizon

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT... A widespread heavy mix freezing rain and sleet with some
snow possible.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS... Significant icing is possible which could lead to
localized tree damage and power outages. Hazardous travel
conditions are likely through the event.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The latest forecast information broadly
outlines the area from about the I-94 corridor northward as
having potential for primarily freezing rain and sleet. The area
along and north of M-59 to I-69 has increased potential for
localized damaging ice accumulation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor this situation closely as significant changes in forecast
precipitation type, amounts, and timing are possible in later
updates.

JR's Monday Night Weather Report

*** Alert Days Wednesday and Thursday ***

Some sunshine Monday was enough to push temperatures into the 40s in many locations across Mid-Michigan. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight as a clipper-type system moves across the state. Some snow showers will be possible too, but Tuesday morning's drive should be fine. Lows early Tuesday morning will surround the 30-degree mark.

Tuesday's weather isn't shaping up too badly. And if we compare it to what we have in store for Wednesday and Thursday, it's going to be a gem. We will see a little bit of sun, but a few more flurries will be possible too. Strong westerly winds for the day will hold temperatures pretty steady in the 30s. For Tuesday night, some light snow will move in from the west.

Wednesday morning's drive may be slippery due to some light snow accumulation. The bigger deal will be the big winter storm that will take hold of our conditions through the afternoon. Once here, the storm will likely continue to make an impact right on through Thursday. Travel conditions for both Wednesday and Thursday will become very poor at times, with accumulations of snow, ice, and sleet (ice pellets) all possible. We are watching this storm's development on ABC12 News. - JR

