A Major Winter Storm is on the Horizon

*** Alert Days Wednesday and Thursday ***
Some sunshine Monday was enough to push temperatures into the 40s in many locations across Mid-Michigan. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight as a clipper-type system moves across the state. Some snow showers will be possible too, but Tuesday morning's drive should be fine. Lows early Tuesday morning will surround the 30-degree mark.
Tuesday's weather isn't shaping up too badly. And if we compare it to what we have in store for Wednesday and Thursday, it's going to be a gem. We will see a little bit of sun, but a few more flurries will be possible too. Strong westerly winds for the day will hold temperatures pretty steady in the 30s. For Tuesday night, some light snow will move in from the west.
Wednesday morning's drive may be slippery due to some light snow accumulation. The bigger deal will be the big winter storm that will take hold of our conditions through the afternoon. Once here, the storm will likely continue to make an impact right on through Thursday. Travel conditions for both Wednesday and Thursday will become very poor at times, with accumulations of snow, ice, and sleet (ice pellets) all possible. We are watching this storm's development on ABC12 News. - JR