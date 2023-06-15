A New Stretch of Dry Weather Begins Friday

We saw some much-needed rainfall across Mid-Michigan Thursday. Most of it was pretty light, but a few spots picked up a healthy dose. All lingering showers will come to an end tonight, with mostly cloudy skies holding. Temperatures early Friday morning will bottom-out in the lower, to middle 50s.
Friday will begin with a good bit of cloud cover, but the trend for the day will be for our skies to brighten-up nicely through the afternoon. Highs for the day may fall just a bit shy of our average of 78-degrees as a northerly wind prevails. Friday will also begin a new stretch of dry, warm weather.
Lots of sunshine is expected for the weekend. Highs Saturday will be back up to around the 80-degree mark. After that, readings will move into the 80s for Sunday, and for much of next week. Through that stretch, temperature / humidity combinations should stay pretty comfortable too. We'll track that temperature trend for you on ABC12 News. - JR