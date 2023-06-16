 Skip to main content
A New Stretch of Dry Weather Has Begun

JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

Friday was a quieter day across Mid-Michigan as Thursday's storms moved toward the east coast.  Our cloud cover only gradually faded through the day as high temperatures surrounded the 70-degree mark.  Overnight, our skies will clear as lows settle into the 40s early Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature a good bit of sunshine across the ABC12 viewing area.  There will still be some smoke at altitude filtering the sun a bit, so the sky won't be as blue as we'd like it to be.  Even so, temperatures will still manage to sneak up to around 80-degrees as a light northerly wind prevails.

Lots of sunshine is expected to hold across the region for Sunday as well.  With winds shifting in from the southeast, our temperatures will make a move into the 80s.  All signs are pointing to a stretch of dry weather that will continue on through much of next week.  On ABC12 News we'll tell you what our temperatures will be doing during that stretch.   - JR

