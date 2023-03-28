A nice Spring day

 Skip to main content
It's going to be a great Spring day! We'll see some afternoon clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds today will be out of the NW at 5-10mph.
 
Tonight clouds increase with lows in the lower 30s. Winds tonight stay up around 10mph out of the W to SW.
 
A system moving through the region tomorrow brings a cold front across the state. This will cause winds to shift back to the NW, increasing to 10-20mph, gusting to around 30mph. It'll be colder tomorrow with afternoon temps in the mid 30s!
 
We also see a little snow tomorrow. North of the bay snow starts just in time for the morning commute, moving in around 7/8am. Snow moves through the bay, continuing through the thumb and I-69 corridor midday before exiting. Totals look to be near 1/2" or less and many will see just wet roads, possibly a light dusting on the grass.
 
We're back to more sun and low 40s for Thursday!
 

March 28th, 2023 Morning Weather
 
 

