A Quick Shot of Cold Air and Then a Few More Flakes

The big storm has come and gone, but the clean-up continues. Highest snow totals of 6 to 9 inches stretched from Isabella County, east-northeastward through Midland County, and on to Lake Huron through Arenac and Iosco counties. The southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area dealt with accumulations of ice, snow, and even sleet.
Mostly cloudy skies will hold overnight as cold air settles into the area. A few flurries will linger too. By daybreak, readings will be in the teens for the most part. The northern parts of the area may sneak down into the single digits. We will see some sunshine from time-to-time Friday, but high temperatures for the day will stay in the 20s.
Another batch of snow showers will move across the area from Friday night, through Saturday morning. It shouldn't be too big of a deal, but a light accumulation of an inch or so can't be ruled out. Temperatures Saturday will move back into the 30s on southwesterly winds. Sunday will be a little brighter and a little warmer. We're tracking another messy looking weather system heading our way on ABC12 News. - JR