A Stretch of Dry Weather is at Hand

Wednesday was another active weather day across Mid-Michigan. Severe weather was limited for the most part, so the biggest deal turned out to be the heavy rain for the area as a whole. Now, with a cold front off to our east, mostly fair skies will hold for the overnight period. Lows early Thursday morning will surround the 40-degree mark.
While we won't have to worry about any rain or thunderstorms Thursday, we will have to deal with some strong westerly winds. Gusts into the 40mph range look to be a pretty good bet. We will have a good bit of sunshine for the day, and our high temperatures will surround the 50-degree mark, which is just a skosh below average.
Friday will be bright and less windy, but highs will once again hover around 50. For the rest of the holiday weekend, warming will be the trend. Overall, partly sunny conditions are expected for the weekend. Winds will be turning in from the south too. On ABC12 News we'll let you know what that will do for our temperatures this weekend. - JR