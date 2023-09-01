A Summery Setting for the Holiday Weekend

Friday was a drop-dead gorgeous day across Mid-Michigan. Bright sunshine, light winds, and pleasant temperatures all combining to make for a terrific setting as we head into the holiday weekend. High temperatures Friday surrounded the 80-degree mark. Fair skies overnight will allow temperatures to dip into the 50s early Saturday morning.
Saturday will begin with mostly sunny skies, but for the afternoon we will see quite a bit more cloud cover than what we've seen during the past couple of days. There is even a chance that a few of the thicker clouds may spit out a few drops of rain. No biggie though, so don't cancel any plans. Highs for the day will move into the 80s on fresh southwesterly winds.
We'll get back to brighter skies for Sunday and Labor Day. Southwesterly winds will be continuing too, so our warmup will continue. Each day, there will be a chance that many of us will see temperatures make a move into the low 90s. That will be record territory for Monday. We're tracking our next chance of rain on ABC12 News. - JR