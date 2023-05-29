A sunny and warm Memorial Day

Our blocking pattern continues, giving us beautiful sunshine and warm temperatures for Memorial Day and into this week.
Highs today will mainly be in the low to mid 80s. A NE wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the 70s, if not the 60s along the shoreline. We'll see blue skies all day with UV levels in the Very High range.
Tonight skies stay clear with low temps in the low to mid 50s, possibly a few upper 40s inland. Winds will stay lighter, shifting to the E and SE around 5mph.
Tomorrow will be another bright and sunny day! Afternoon temperatures soar to the mid and upper 80s! Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10mph.
We'll continue to see sunshine and highs near 90 into the end of the workweek!