A Taste of Summer for the Rest of the Week

Tuesday was another terrific weather day across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures made a move into the 70s on a pretty strong west-southwesterly wind. Some high and mid-level clouds moved in during the day, but the trend will be for those to move back out tonight. Lows early Wednesday morning will settle into the middle 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be bright, sunny days. Wednesday will feature west-southwesterly winds back up to around 20mph. Thursday's winds will drop back into the 10 to 15mph range, from the southwest. High temperatures each day will surround the 80-degree mark.
Friday's highs will again be well into the 70s, but we will see more cloud cover moving back in. Some showers will develop Saturday, but the day shouldn't be a rainout. Periods of rain are expected for Sunday, and temperatures will start to retreat in a hurry. We may even be tracking flakes of snow by Monday on ABC12 News. - JR