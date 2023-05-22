A Taste of Summer for Tuesday

Some cloud-filtered sunshine was enough to result in more than 30 degrees worth of warming across parts of the ABC12 viewing area Monday. Temperatures started in the 40s, and worked into the 70s during the afternoon. Skies will clear out during the night, and light southeasterly winds will prevail. Lows will surround 50-degrees early Tuesday morning.
A good bit of sunshine is expected again for Tuesday. Some smoke up at altitude from wildfires in Alberta, Canada, will dim the sun a bit, but that won't hold temperatures back at all. Winds will shift in from the south and southwest during the afternoon. This will help push temperatures into the lower 80s across parts of Mid-Michigan.
A cool front will move across our area early Wednesday. It will support some cloud cover, and maybe even a few sprinkles. The bigger deal will be the winds shifting in off of Lake Huron behind the front. This shift in the wind direction will drop temperatures a little bit. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will drop back into the 60s. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if the cooler air will hang around for the holiday weekend. - JR