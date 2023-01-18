A Winter Storm Moves in Tonight

*** Alert Day Thursday for Far Northern and Northwestern Parts of the ABC12 Viewing Area ***
Some of us managed to see a few peeks of sunshine Wednesday, but it was a mostly cloudy day overall. Temperatures didn't do much at all, moving less than five degrees from morning to afternoon in many areas. Temperatures won't move very far tonight either as our next winter storm moves in from the southwest.
Rain will develop across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area through the wee hours of our Thursday. For the Great Lakes Bay Region, it will be a rain/snow mix. For areas north and west of the Tri-Cities, a mix will also be possible, but there will also be a better chance for a wet snow to stick. As the storm moves in, winds will be increasing to around 15 mph. Temperatures early Thursday will range from the low 40s for the southern parts of the area, to around the freezing mark to the north.
By Thursday afternoon, the winds will be diminishing, and the rain and snow will be tapering off. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will range from the mid 40s south, to the mid 30s north. Accumulations of snow will range from nothing across the southern parts of the area, to some wet snow sticking in grassy areas up through the Great Lakes Bay Region, to a 2 to 5-inch swath from Isabella County to areas northwest of the Saginaw Bay.
On the back side of the storm, we can expect northwesterly winds to cool us into the low-to-mid 30s Friday. We will also have lots of clouds and some scattered snow showers for the day. Right now, Saturday looks mostly cloudy, but quiet. Another batch of snow showers will be possible for Sunday. We're also tracking more chances for snow next week on ABC12 News. - JR