After a Chilly Morning, Warming will be the Trend for the Week

Northerly winds held our temperatures back across Mid-Michigan Monday. Even with a little sunshine, high temperatures stayed in the 60s. Overnight, our skies will clear out and temperatures will take a bit of a tumble. Lows early Tuesday morning will range from the 40s, to around 50, which is just about right for this time of the year.
Tuesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice September day. Sky conditions will range from sunny, to partly sunny, and light & variable winds will take on a southerly component during the day. High temperatures will surround the 70-degree mark, which is just a skosh below the average of 73.
Wednesday may feature a few sprinkles, but nothing more than that. In fact, many of us across the ABC12 viewing area will stay dry right on through the week. The clouds will be coming and going, but we should see enough sunshine to keep our warming trend going. We'll tell you just how high the mercury may climb this week on ABC12 News. - JR