Alert Day Extended Through Friday Morning

*** Alert Day for Tonight Through Friday Morning ***
After a quiet start to our Thursday, a wintry mess developed during the afternoon. Some areas have seen strictly snow, but the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area have seen some light icing. Overnight, it will be strictly snow and accumulations are likely. The heaviest snow band will be on the order of 4" to 7." In general, the farther north you are, the more snow you will see fly.
The snow will taper off during the wee hours of our Friday. Strong northerly winds, however, may continue to blow some around, so Friday morning's drive will be slower than usual. As Friday wears on, winds will slacken, and our skies will brighten. Even with some sunshine for the afternoon, Friday will be a cold day with highs staying in the 20s.
The trend for the weekend will be for warmer air to make a quick return. With partly sunny skies and a strong wind blowing in from the southwest, highs Saturday will be back up surrounding the 40-degree mark. Sunday will feature a little more cloud cover, but southwesterly winds will continue so highs will move into the 40s.
