 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain, sleet and snow will
develop during the course of the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

Areas of freezing drizzle and snow will expand across the area
through the early evening hours. Trace accumulations of icing will
be possible as precipitation expands over the area through the
next several hours. Untreated roads will become icy and slippery,
especially bridges and overpasses, as temperatures reside in the
upper 20s.

Alert Day Extended Through Friday Morning

  • 0

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

*** Alert Day for Tonight Through Friday Morning ***

After a quiet start to our Thursday, a wintry mess developed during the afternoon.  Some areas have seen strictly snow, but the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area have seen some light icing.  Overnight, it will be strictly snow and accumulations are likely.  The heaviest snow band will be on the order of 4" to 7."  In general, the farther north you are, the more snow you will see fly.

The snow will taper off during the wee hours of our Friday.  Strong northerly winds, however, may continue to blow some around, so Friday morning's drive will be slower than usual.  As Friday wears on, winds will slacken, and our skies will brighten.  Even with some sunshine for the afternoon, Friday will be a cold day with highs staying in the 20s.

The trend for the weekend will be for warmer air to make a quick return.  With partly sunny skies and a strong wind blowing in from the southwest, highs Saturday will be back up surrounding the 40-degree mark.  Sunday will feature a little more cloud cover, but southwesterly winds will continue so highs will move into the 40s.

For the latest on our winter weather, tune in to ABC12 News.   - JR

Recommended for you