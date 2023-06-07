Another Chill Expected Early Thursday Morning

We had a bit of a chill in the air early Wednesday morning. Some parts of Mid-Michigan saw temperatures dip into the 30s. Smoke-filtered sunshine helped readings recover pretty well, but highest readings for the day did fall a little short of the average. Overnight, some clouds will drift in overhead late as lows settle through the 40s.
A little more cloud cover is expected across our area Thursday, but we will remain dry for the most part. A few sprinkles may pop up during the afternoon, but they won't amount to anything. Winds Thursday will again be blowing in off of Lake Huron. Highs will range from the lower, to middle 70s, but it will be cooler lakeside.
We should get back into brighter skies again Friday. Highs will move well through the 70s as winds begin to shift back in from the west. For Saturday, it will be a southwesterly wind that drives temperatures up to around the 80-degree mark. On ABC12 News we'll be tracking more clouds for Saturday afternoon, and the return of some showers by Sunday. - JR