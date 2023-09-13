Another chilly day is on tap for Mid-Michigan

A weakening low pressure system moving along the southern state border will bring in some clouds and the chance for a stray shower today. High pressure moving in behind it will clear out the clouds and help to bring in more sun for the next couple of days.
It'll be chilly today with highs only in the low 60s! Normal high is 74. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-10mph. We'll see some sunshine, particularly in the morning, in between the clouds. The afternoon looks to be mostly cloudy. Most stay dry but an isolated shower is possible.
Tonight skies clear with lows for most in the mid 40s. Some mid 30s are possible north of the bay and inland, so make sure to protect your plants as patchy frost could form.
Tomorrow we'll see more sun with highs reaching the mid 60s. We're then back to low 70s Thursday.