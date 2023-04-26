It's going to be another chilly day with highs only in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees! We'll see some sun mixed with the clouds, especially inland. Closer to Lake Huron you have a better chance at seeing more clouds and possibly a stray rain shower. Winds today will be out of the NW at 5-10mph.
Tonight skies will be mostly clear with winds shifting to the SE. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 30s. There is the potential for patchy frost, so make sure to protect your plants again!
Tomorrow will be warmer! Highs will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees! We'll start the day with bright sunshine before seeing clouds increase into the afternoon and evening.
Rain chances then begin Friday and continue into next week.