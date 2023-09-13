Another Chilly Night is in Store for Mid-Michigan

Temperatures Wednesday morning began at below-average levels across all of Mid-Michigan. That trend held through the day as a northwesterly breeze prevailed. Some clouds developed during the afternoon, but they will fade away through the evening. With fair skies expected, temperatures Thursday morning will be quite chilly. Some parts of lower Michigan will dip through the 30s.
A good bit of sunshine Thursday will help temperatures recover pretty well for the afternoon. Ultimately, highs will fall a bit short of the average, which is now 74-degrees. A few spots might touch 70, but a light and variable wind isn't going to draw any significantly warmer air into the ABC12 viewing area.
We will have a southerly component to the wind for Friday and Saturday. This will warm us up pretty well. High temperatures each day should move easily into the 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny. Saturday will begin with bright skies, but the trend for the day will be for our clouds to increase. We'll let you know if that will lead to some rain for the end of the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR