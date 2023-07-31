Another Comfortable Day is in Store for Mid-Michigan

Partly sunny skies Monday were counterbalanced by a light northerly wind during the afternoon. The end result was a comfortable day with highs surrounding the 80-degree mark. Overnight, partly cloudy skies will hold, and lows will settle down through the 50s. That is just a bit below the average, which is now 60.
Winds will remain very light Tuesday. During the afternoon, it is likely that the direction will take on a northerly component. Combine that with partly sunny conditions, and we'll end up with another comfortable day. There is a chance for a few isolated showers to pop up during the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.
Winds will shift back in from the southwest Wednesday and Thursday, so we will be warming up a bit. Highs will generally be in the middle 80s, with mostly to partly sunny conditions Wednesday. A few showers and thundershowers will be possible Thursday, but the day won't be a washout. We'll look at our chances of rain for the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR