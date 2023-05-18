Another dry day

High pressure to the east will keep us dry with some sun. As our next low pressure system and cold front approach, we'll add in some high, thin clouds, and continue to see wildfire smoke from Canada in place, which will filter the sun a bit. Rain showers move through tomorrow.
Temperatures will be cold this morning, mainly in the 30s, but we'll recover to the mid and upper 60s for most this afternoon. A SE wind at 5-15mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron closer to 60 degrees. Even with a few clouds we'll see plenty of sun.
With warm temps, a bit of a breeze, and such dry conditions, a red flag warning is in effect for those north of the bay until 9pm. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Tonight clouds increase as we drop to the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds will be southerly at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow as the cold front moves across the Lower Peninsula, a line of showers will move through with it. Temps further toward the thumb and I-69 corridor have a better chance at reaching near 70, while north and west locations will likely stay in the 60s. Winds shift from the SW to NW tomorrow at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.
Scattered showers linger into Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Sunday looks beautiful with more sunshine and temperatures returning to the low 70s!