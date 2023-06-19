Another dry stretch of weather

With another blocking pattern in place, we've got another stretch of dry weather ahead. It'll be warm also with temperatures running a bit above normal.
Today's highs will mainly be in the low 80s. An E wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the 70s. High, thin clouds will help to filter the sun, but plenty of it will still make it to the ground! If you'll be outdoors for a while today make sure to grab the sunscreen as UV levels will be in the high to very high range.
Tonight skies will be mainly clear. We'll fall to the mid 50s to around 60 with a light wind.
Tomorrow winds pick up to 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph, out of the E. This will put temps back into the 70s to low 80s with full sunshine.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm before rain chances start Friday!