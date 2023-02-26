Another Mess is Headed Our Way

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Saginaw, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mixture of snow and sleet will expand over the area in the mid to late morning and transition to sleet and freezing rain during the early to mid afternoon before changing to rain by late afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&