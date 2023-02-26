Another Mess is Headed Our Way

*** Alert Day Monday ***
Sunday turned out to be a lovely late-winter day across Mid-Michigan. Sunshine helped drive temperatures through the 30s, with some spots sneaking into the 40s. With partly cloudy skies expected overnight, temperatures early Monday morning will bottom out in the lower 20s.
Some of us may see a little sunshine early Monday morning, and the morning drive will be just fine. The afternoon will be a different weather story. Monday has been designated as an "Alert Day." A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will develop by late morning. A messy accumulation will be possible through Tuesday evening.
For the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, the mix will change over to rain. The northern parts of the area will see primarily snow. For the Great Lakes Bay Region, an accumulation of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be possible. Right now, it looks like the highest snow totals could reach 3 to 6 inches.
Tuesday will be a quieter weather day, while Wednesday could see another light mix move across lower Michigan. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be up near the 40-degree mark. By the end of the week, we may be dealing with another snowmaker. We'll be keeping an eye on that one for you on ABC12 News. - JR