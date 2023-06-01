 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Another Very Warm, Dry Day to End the Week

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Our stretch of mid-summertime heat continued across Mid-Michigan Thursday. Temperatures moved from the 50s early, up to around the 90-degree mark during the afternoon. Fair skies are expected across the area overnight. Lows early Friday morning will range from the lower 50s northwest of the Bay, to the upper 50s across the southern parts of the area.

Temperatures Friday will once again cruise up to around 90-degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny, and winds will be very light, blowing in from the northeast. This will keep the lakeshore areas a skosh cooler than everyone else. Quiet conditions will hold through Friday night.

Temperatures will retreat a bit through the weekend. A weak cool front will drop across the state from the north on Saturday. It will likely stir up some cloud cover, and it may even support a few isolated showers. The bigger deal will be that our temperatures will drop from the mid-to-upper 80s Saturday, down to the lower 80s Sunday. We're tracking even cooler air headed our way for next week on ABC12 News. - JR

