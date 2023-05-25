Areas of Frost Friday Morning

Sunshine was once again counterbalanced by a wind in off of Lake Huron Thursday. Temperatures in the morning surrounded the 40-degree mark, while highs for the day ranged from the 50s lakeside, to the 60s. All of those numbers are below average. It will be even colder in many areas tonight, with patchy frost likely in some areas.
Temperatures will once again begin in the 30s Friday morning. More bright sunshine is expected for the day, and winds will continue to carry an easterly component. Overall, temperatures will be warmer during the afternoon, with highs sneaking into the 70s away from the water's edge. It will be much cooler lakeside.
Our warming trend will continue on right through the holiday weekend. By Sunday, high temperatures will be up surrounding the 80-degree mark. And by the middle part of next week, parts of Mid-Michigan may see the mercury touch 90 for the first time this season. On ABC12 News we'll have a look at our chances for rain during that warm stretch. - JR