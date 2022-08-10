August 10th, 2022 Morning Weather

Beautiful sunshine today with a lighter breeze out of the W at 5-10mph, and lower humidity levels – it’s a great Summer day! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, so a bit warmer than yesterday.
A cold front moves across the state tonight bringing some clouds and the slight chance for a few showers, but most stay dry. Lows will be near 60 with winds shifting to the NW and N at 5-10mph.
There may be a few remaining clouds early tomorrow morning near the I-69 corridor, but they won’t last long. We’ll see more sun tomorrow with a N wind around 10mph helping to keep temperatures cooler - we top out in the 70s Thursday.
Highs will be near 80 Friday and Saturday with our next best chance of rain Sunday and Monday.