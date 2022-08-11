 Skip to main content
August 11th, 2022 Morning Weather

  • Updated
  • 0

High pressure will keep us under sunny skies today! On the backside of a cold front, we’ll see a northerly breeze and low humidity – get outdoors and enjoy today! We’ll see a few more clouds tomorrow, then add in rain chances this weekend as a low pressure system moves into the region.

Today and tomorrow our afternoon highs will be in the 70s with a northerly wind. We’ll see a lot of sun today so keep the sunscreen with you with high UV levels!

Skies are clear tonight with lows near 50! That’s chilly for this time of year – lows should be near 59. Winds are light tonight.

Friday brings a few afternoon clouds, then Saturday we’ll get the development of scattered showers. Rain chances stay in the forecast for Sunday before we dry out Monday.

